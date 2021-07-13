Delta variant symptoms to look out for according to health experts

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 11:39 am

Related News

Delta variant symptoms to look out for according to health experts

Due to vague signs, experts are urging people who show any Covid-19 symptom to get tested even if they feel like it's simply the common cold. 

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 11:39 am
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Health experts state that the Covid-19 strain, Delta variant, is becoming increasingly contagious in the United States and that it is much harder to diagnose. 

Infectious disease specialist, Dr David Priest has revealed that those who are affected by the Delta variant are coming forward with extremely vague symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat, reports WBTW 13 news.

These symptoms are more difficult to prove because respiratory viruses like the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) tend to rise when combined with cold and the flu. 

Due to such vague answers, experts are urging people who show any Covid-19 symptom to get tested even if they feel like it's simply the common cold. 

All three COVID-19 vaccines appear to stand up to the variant, but experts say the chance of getting the virus is much lower in someone who is fully vaccinated than in someone who is not.

In Central Virginia, there are a number of options for COVID-19 testing:

  • Search for locations near you

  • Contact your local health department.

  • Call ahead to your local pharmacy, healthcare provider, or insurance company for information.

 

Top News

Delta COVID-19 variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

15h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

16h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder