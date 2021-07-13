Delta variant symptoms to look out for according to health experts

Health experts state that the Covid-19 strain, Delta variant, is becoming increasingly contagious in the United States and that it is much harder to diagnose.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr David Priest has revealed that those who are affected by the Delta variant are coming forward with extremely vague symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat, reports WBTW 13 news.

These symptoms are more difficult to prove because respiratory viruses like the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) tend to rise when combined with cold and the flu.

Due to such vague answers, experts are urging people who show any Covid-19 symptom to get tested even if they feel like it's simply the common cold.

All three COVID-19 vaccines appear to stand up to the variant, but experts say the chance of getting the virus is much lower in someone who is fully vaccinated than in someone who is not.

In Central Virginia, there are a number of options for COVID-19 testing: