Covid: India's AIIMS doctor urges people to be careful for next 1 to 2 years

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
19 July, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 05:09 pm

The Covid-19 active cases in the country have further declined to 4,59,920 and constitute 1.52 per cent of the caseload. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times
The Covid-19 active cases in the country have further declined to 4,59,920 and constitute 1.52 per cent of the caseload. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times

A leading Indian health expert said on Monday that people should be careful for the next one to two years, and do not give a chance to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to explode again.

The advise of Dr Neeraj Nischal, professor at medicine department of AIIMS, came as India heads towards the festival season.

He also said that ripples of the second wave can still be seen.

"Idea of festivals is to share happiness, not Covid. For next 1-2 years, till the pandemic is not under control, we shouldn't become part of reason for causing the pandemic to explode again," Dr Nischal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The warning comes a day after health experts cautioned people to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour for the next 125 crucial days to minimise the effect of the infection.

Alerts have been extended from overcrowded public places to religious gatherings which experts say can emerge as epicentres, if not restricted.

Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that country has not reached the stage of herd immunity yet, but added that it does not want to acquire herd immunity through infections either.

A similar warning was issued by other experts, like Dr Arvind Kumar, Director and Head of Department, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital. He said that the second wave "spread like wildfire" in the country because people did not follow Covid appropriate behaviour. "It caused a lot of morbidity and mortality," he said.

To avoid the maximum impact of the wave, the experts are repeatedly advising to maintain a social distance of six feet at public places, avoid crowded places, always wear a mask in public places among other Covid appropriate behaviour.

During the second wave, the country witnessed an unprecedented surge in death toll and caseload. The health experts are predicting that a third wave could strike between late August and early September.

