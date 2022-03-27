Zero Covid death for a fourth straight day

For the fourth day in a row, the country reported zero deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday.

In the last 13 days – since 15 March – Bangladesh witnessed a total of 10 such deathless days, according to health officials, while six people succumbed to the virus.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.54% in 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday with 43 people testing positive for Covid-19.

Sixty-five people were diagnosed positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,282 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,118.

Also, 673 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.23%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.