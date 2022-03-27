Zero Covid death for a fourth straight day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 06:36 pm

Related News

Zero Covid death for a fourth straight day

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 06:36 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

For the fourth day in a row, the country reported zero deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday.

In the last 13 days – since 15 March – Bangladesh witnessed a total of 10 such deathless days, according to health officials, while six people succumbed to the virus.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.54% in 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday with 43 people testing positive for Covid-19.

Sixty-five people were diagnosed positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,282 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,118.

Also, 673 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.23%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles