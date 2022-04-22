Zero Covid death, 21 cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 03:43 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

The country reported zero death and 21 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at .54% during the same period testing 3,921 samples acroos the country.

As of Friday, 19,52,506 Covid cases have been reported in the country since the outbreak in 2020. 

Also, 373 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate standing at 96.94%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

