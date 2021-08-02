Vaccine coproduction deal with Sinopharm ready for signing: FM

UNB
02 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 06:54 pm

Foreign Minister (FM) AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coproduction of Sinopharm vaccine in Bangladesh is ready for signing and it should be done without any delay.

"We've received it, and it's with the Health Ministry. It should be done at any moment. I think the Health Ministry should dispose of it very quickly," he told reporters.

Dr Momen said the government of Bangladesh, Sinopharm and a local company (Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd) will sign the agreement.

He said Incepta will bring in bulk and bottling, labeling and finishing of the vaccine will be done locally making the price relatively very cheap.

Regarding the vaccine supply from China, the Foreign Minister said China has assured Bangladesh of providing smooth vaccine supply as per the agreement.

He said the demand is very high there and Bangladesh has been requested to inform the Chinese side beforehand on the quantity of the vaccine that Bangladesh needs.

Dr Momen said the government has planned to vaccinate 1 crore people each week and hoped to vaccinate 8 crore people within two months.

Talking about his brother and former Finance Minister AMA Muhith's health condition, he said he (Muhith) has become very thin as he is unable to eat properly and deprived of adequate sleep.

"He took two doses of Covid vaccine. That's the hope. He's now 87 years old but he's an asset. Hope, he'll fully recover. Pray for him," Dr Momen said.

Muhith tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago and has been taking treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka after spending initial days at home.

