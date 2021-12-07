Soaring cases can make Omicron disastrous, says Bijan Kumar

The scientist says the new variant is yet to become dangerous like the Delta variant

Dr Bijon Kumar Shil. Illustration: TBS
Although the new variant of coronavirus – Omicron – is spreading at a rapid speed across the globe, it is yet to become dangerous like the previous Delta variant, according to Professor Dr Bijan Kumar Shill, an eminent scientist and health expert.

However, the situation might deteriorate with a rising number of cases, he told a seminar at Gonoshasthaya Nagar hospital in the capital on Tuesday.

"The variant has gathered strength transmitting to other countries after its first identification in South Africa," the professor said and feared that it could become stronger with time.

Bijan said Omicron had been feared to become disastrous due mainly to its high mutation capability. The variant has already mutated at least 50 times, which was only 15 times for Delta.

Of the 50 mutations, 32 developed on the spike protein portion involved in interaction with current vaccines in use, which can potentially reduce vaccine efficacy. The SARS-CoV-2 has a new type of protein named Furin which can change the complete structure of the virus.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, and BSMMU Pharmacology Department Chairman, Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, among others, were present at the event that discussed different aspects of the concerned variants – Delta, Omicron – and their diverse range of impacts.

Professor Bijan, also head of the Department of Microbiology at Gono Bishwabidyalay, said people who have already received vaccines were safe for now. "But, how effective the vaccines are going to remain against the virus, remains to be seen."

Sayedur Rahman Khasru said the government could avoid further lockdowns if it emphasises testing for Covid-19.

"A single-day of lockdown makes for a Tk3,000 crore loss for the national economy. If we can arrange for Covid tests free of cost, provide services home to home, we can keep the economy running," he said, calling for more funds for testing facilities.

He also suggested providing 30 crore masks to 15 crore people of the country free of cost on December 16, Victory Day of the nation.

On PCR tests, the professor said, many of the country's universities have test sequencing capabilities and could be used to expand PCR testing nationwide.

He also said the government should vaccinate vulnerable groups like the elderly on a priority basis to minimise casualties.

Launching booster doses without ensuring jabs for the elderly would be unethical, he believes.

