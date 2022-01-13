PM urges people to be careful over the spread of Omicron

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned that the Omicron variant coronavirus is spreading rapidly and urged countrymen to be careful and follow health regulations.

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly. So, I urge everyone to follow health precautions and follow the instructions the government has announced," she said while attending the inaugural event of the National Science and Technology Complex virtually on Thursday (13 January).

PM Hasina also urged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

"Those who have not got the vaccine should get it quickly. We have started vaccinating school students. Vaccines save life," she said.

Bangladesh has seen a spike in coronavirus cases recently. The government has come up with 11 restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

The 11 restrictions imposed by the government will take effect from Thursday.

The Cabinet Division on 10 January announced a set of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 effective from 13 January.

The restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings in open places, and mandatory wearing of face masks.

Buses will operate at half of their capacities from 15 January and at the previous fare, said the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway (BR) has decided to operate trains at half of their capacities from 15 January (Saturday) in an effort to ensure social distancing during train journeys as virus cases are on the rise across the country.