261 more die as Covid cases decline

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

261 more die as Covid cases decline

This is for the 14th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single day deaths

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 08:53 pm

 

As the Delta variant continues to take a toll on the country, 261 more people died of the virus in 24 hours until Saturday 8am, which is the second-highest Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

This is for the 14th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single day deaths.

On 5 August, Bangladesh reported the highest 264 deaths in 24 hours.

Of the deceased, the Dhaka division logged the highest ever 101 deaths since the pandemic hit the country last year.

In contrast to the surging deaths, health officials reported a decline in daily cases with 8,136 new cases getting detected during the 24 hours.

The number of daily cases reported on Saturday was the lowest in 13 days as 6,780 infections were reported on 24 July following the Eid vacation.

With the latest additions, the death toll stands at 22,411 and the case tally climbs to 13,43,396 so far.

Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed a 26.65% positivity rate after testing 31,714 samples in 707 labs across the country.

The death rate shot up to 1.67% in line with the growing deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 62 people died in Chattogram, 45 in Khulna, eight in Rajshahi, 10 in Rangpur, 16 in Mymensingh, seven in Sylhet, and 12 in the Barishal division.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

3h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

3h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I