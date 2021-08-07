261 more die as Covid cases decline

As the Delta variant continues to take a toll on the country, 261 more people died of the virus in 24 hours until Saturday 8am, which is the second-highest Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

This is for the 14th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single day deaths.

On 5 August, Bangladesh reported the highest 264 deaths in 24 hours.

Of the deceased, the Dhaka division logged the highest ever 101 deaths since the pandemic hit the country last year.

In contrast to the surging deaths, health officials reported a decline in daily cases with 8,136 new cases getting detected during the 24 hours.

The number of daily cases reported on Saturday was the lowest in 13 days as 6,780 infections were reported on 24 July following the Eid vacation.

With the latest additions, the death toll stands at 22,411 and the case tally climbs to 13,43,396 so far.

Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed a 26.65% positivity rate after testing 31,714 samples in 707 labs across the country.

The death rate shot up to 1.67% in line with the growing deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 62 people died in Chattogram, 45 in Khulna, eight in Rajshahi, 10 in Rangpur, 16 in Mymensingh, seven in Sylhet, and 12 in the Barishal division.