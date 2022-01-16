Omicron cases in Bangladesh rise to 55

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 10:48 pm

Governments already are warning that infections and hospitalization may soar following the holidays, setting a grim tone as the world heads into the third year of the pandemic.(Reuters file image)
Governments already are warning that infections and hospitalization may soar following the holidays, setting a grim tone as the world heads into the third year of the pandemic.(Reuters file image)

Bangladesh has reported 22 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus after the new variant was first detected in December.

All the 22 Omicron-infected patients are the residents of Dhaka.

The total number of Omicron cases in the country stands at 55 as of Sunday, according to the data released from Germany in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an international database organisation for the virus. 

The country first reported the Omicron variant on 11 December after two Bangladesh women cricketers, who were infected by the variant, returned from Zimbabwe.

The two women cricketers – 21 and 30 years old - have recovered and returned home after testing negative for the virus, according to a source close to the IEDCR. 

