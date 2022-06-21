New subvariant of Omicron detected in Jashore 

A new subvariant of Omicron Covid-19 virus, BA 4/5, has been identified in the bodies of two Bangladeshis at the genome centre of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST).

On Tuesday (21 June), a team of researchers at the centre identified the new covid subvariant through a partial (spike protein) genome sequence of the virus collected from the two infected.

One of the infected is aged 44 and the other is 79 years old.

One of them received a booster dose of the vaccine and the other took two doses of the vaccine. One of the victims is being treated at the hospital while the other is being treated at home.

The number of Covid patients has increased by 23% in the last week in the country as compared to the previous week, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

After 20 days, Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 and 873 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday. Earlier on 30 May, one death from the deadly virus was reported.

Also, the positivity rate surged to 10.87% during the same period as 8,028 samples were tested across the country, which is the highest in four months. Earlier, on 16 February 12.20% positivity rate was reported.

Moreover, the number of hospital-admitted Covid patients is also increasing.