No death from Covid-19 was reported in the country since 21 April.

The number of daily cases dropped to 10 in the last 24 hours.

In line with the declining casualties, Bangladesh registered .40% positivity rate after testing 2,477 samples across the country.

Also, 304 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period.

As of Monday, 29,127 deaths and 19,52,726 cases have been reported in the country since the outbreak here in 2020.