Globe Biotech publishes Bangavax results of tests on monkeys

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 10:03 pm

According to the report, the vaccine is 100% effective and neutralizes coronavirus within 7 days

Local pharmaceutical company Globe Biotech Limited submitted a report on the results of the "Bangavax" vaccine trials on monkeys, to the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC), on Monday.

The company also claimed that "Bangavax" has been 100% successful in the trials on monkeys which were kept on trial for three months.

Senior Manager (quality and regulation) of Globe Biotech, Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin told the Business Standard, "Since the test on monkeys proved that 'Bangavax' is completely safe and 100% effective, we are very hopeful that 'Bangavax' will work similarly in the human body."

All the questions of the 3rd letter from BMRC and the observations, including the prerequisite of the clinical trial, were properly answered in the report.

In this regard, Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin said, "If the BMRC gives moral permission very soon without any further delay, then we hope to be able to start human testing by November with the permission of the Drug Administration."

He said preliminary results had shown that the vaccine is capable of producing safe and effective antibodies in monkeys. Then they conducted a 'challenge study' on vaccinated monkeys using different coronavirus strains, including the Delta variant.

They saw the antibodies produced in the monkey by the vaccine could neutralise the coronavirus within seven days.

He said, "This proves that our vaccine is capable of neutralising the highly contagious Delta variant as well as other variants of the coronavirus."

Bangavax / Monkey Trials

