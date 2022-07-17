Bangavax gets DGDA nod for human trials

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 05:08 pm

Bangavax gets DGDA nod for human trials

Local pharmaceutical company Globe Biotech Ltd has received Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approval to begin human trials of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine "Bangavax". 

Globe Biotech Senior Manager (quality and regulation) Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin said the government agency gave the approval on Sunday (17 July). 

Prof Mamun Al Mahtab, the chief researcher of the Bangavax clinical trial, said the human trial is expected to start by September at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). 

"Human trial will be conducted on 60 volunteers divided into two groups," he told The Business Standard. 

Volunteers aged 18-55 years will be placed in one group and those aged 55 and above in another group for the trial. 

"They will be given two doses of the vaccine. The second dose will be given 21 days after the first dose. Volunteers will be kept under observation for 24 hours after vaccination," Prof Mahtab added. 

He also said the trial is expected to be completed in a total of 35 days. 

Earlier in November 2021, the organisation received approval from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) for human trials of the vaccine. 

On 2 July 2022, Globe declared it had developed a Covid-19 vaccine.

 

Bangavax / Globe Biotech / DGDA

