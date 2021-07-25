Gazipur RMG factory fined for running operations amid lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 08:27 pm

Gazipur RMG factory fined for running operations amid lockdown

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Executive Magistrate Thandar Kamruzzaman conducted the drive

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 08:27 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

A mobile court today fined a RMG factory in Kashimpur area of Gazipur for operating amid the 14-day strict lockdown across the country.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Executive Magistrate Thandar Kamruzzaman conducted the drive at Cotton Club BD Limited in Kashimpur area of the Gazipur City Corporation in the afternoon.

The factory authority was fined Tk1 lakh for running their operation during the lockdown, said Kamruzzaman while members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were also present there. 

The district administration has been operating mobile courts to enforce strict lockdown and contain coronavirus transmissions in the country, the official added.   
 

Top News

Gazipur RMG factory fined / RMG factory fined / factory fine for violating lockdown / violation of lockdown rules

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds