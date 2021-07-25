Gazipur RMG factory fined for running operations amid lockdown

A mobile court today fined a RMG factory in Kashimpur area of Gazipur for operating amid the 14-day strict lockdown across the country.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Executive Magistrate Thandar Kamruzzaman conducted the drive at Cotton Club BD Limited in Kashimpur area of the Gazipur City Corporation in the afternoon.

The factory authority was fined Tk1 lakh for running their operation during the lockdown, said Kamruzzaman while members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were also present there.

The district administration has been operating mobile courts to enforce strict lockdown and contain coronavirus transmissions in the country, the official added.

