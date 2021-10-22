Daily Covid deaths drop to 4

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 declined to four in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday, which is the lowest since May 2020.

At the onset of the outbreak in Bangladesh, health officials recorded three casualties on 6 May last year.

The country also witnessed an improvement in infections as the number of daily cases dropped to 232 during the 24 hours period.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 1.36% as the health officials tested 17,100 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reproted 10 deaths and 243 cases on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,805 and the case tally increased to 15,67,139 in the country.

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.77% for the last one month.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in Dhaka division, and one each died in Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

Also, 564 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.67% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,808 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,997 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.