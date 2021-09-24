Covid positivity rate drops to 4.54%, another 31 die in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 05:57 pm

Related News

Covid positivity rate drops to 4.54%, another 31 die in 24hrs

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 05:57 pm
Computer image of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19
FILE PHOTO: A computer image shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19, better known as the coronavirus. Picture: NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

Another 31 people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am. 

Meanwhile, the country reported a positivity rate below 5% for the fourth day in a row as the health officials recorded 4.54% infections after testing 27,141 samples across the country. 

Also, 1,233 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Bangladesh witnessed 24 fatalities and 1,144 infections in the previous day. 

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,368 and the case tally climbed to 15,49,553 in the country. 

Noted virologist Prof Nazrul Islam told The Business Standard if the positivity rate remains below 5% for two consecutive weeks, the situation could be considered to be under control.

Among the deaths reported today, 16 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi and Rangpur, and one each died in Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 1,413 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.40% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,584 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,784 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

23h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

23h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals