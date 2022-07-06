Covid cases decrease with fewer tests

The country reported four deaths from Covid-19 and 1,728 new cases, after testing 10,233 samples in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday, with the positivity rate maintaining an upward trend, reaching 16.89%, the highest in the last four and half months.

Earlier on 10 February, the positivity rate was reported at 16.95%.

Just a day ago, the country reported seven deaths and 1,998 new cases after testing 11,932 samples and the positivity rate was 16.74%.

The number of new Covid cases increases with the number of tests as was evident on 4 July when 2,285 Covid cases, the highest number during this wave, were detected after testing 13,842 samples.

It was found from analysing the daily Covid report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that whenever more than 13,000 samples were tested in the last two weeks, the number of fresh Covid cases was over 2,000.

Dr M Mushtuq Husain, advisor, institute of epidemiology disease control and research (IEDCR) told TBS that all Covid patients do not get tested as the severity is less during this wave. The number of Covid patients would be higher than the information available through the government system as many do not go for the test despite having symptoms.

"Besides, the positivity and morbidity are rising too. Tests are required for reducing transmission and morbidity. Isolation and symptomatic treatment is a must if someone is positive," he said.

So far 29,185 people have died and 19,84,700 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 526 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours with a recovery rate of 96.23%.