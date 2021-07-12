Covid-19: Visa on arrival service in Bangladesh suspended

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
12 July, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:05 pm

Therefore, the government says, anyone who wishes to visit Bangladesh he/she has to obtain a visa before travel

Representational Image. Photo/Collected
Representational Image. Photo/Collected

The visa on arrival facility in Bangladesh remains suspended for citizens of all countries except for the investors and businesspersons due to the influx of Covid-19.

Therefore, the government says, anyone who wishes to visit Bangladesh he/she has to obtain a visa before travel. 

Visa can be obtained through applications at Bangladesh Missions abroad.

Any change in this regard will be notified accordingly.

