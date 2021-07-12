Covid-19: Visa on arrival service in Bangladesh suspended
Therefore, the government says, anyone who wishes to visit Bangladesh he/she has to obtain a visa before travel
The visa on arrival facility in Bangladesh remains suspended for citizens of all countries except for the investors and businesspersons due to the influx of Covid-19.
Therefore, the government says, anyone who wishes to visit Bangladesh he/she has to obtain a visa before travel.
Visa can be obtained through applications at Bangladesh Missions abroad.
Any change in this regard will be notified accordingly.