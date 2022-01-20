CJ Hasan Foez, wife test positive for Covid-19

Chief Justice (CJ) Hasan Foez Siddique and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief justice was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Wednesday night, confirmed BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed to The Business Standard.

Earlier on Tuesday, his wife, Dalia Firoz, was admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and his wife are undergoing treatment at VIP cabins of the BSMMU.