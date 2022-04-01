Another deathless day from Covid-19

For the second day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Eighty-one people tested positive for the virus in the preceding 24 hours.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.09% and during the same period after testing 7,413 samples across the country.

Seventy-three tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,658.

Also, 893 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.44%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.