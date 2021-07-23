Age limit for Covid-19 vaccine to be lowered to 18: Health DG 

The government is going to allow people under 18-year to register for Covid-19 vaccine.

"The matter is under discussion," said Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).

"We are ready to tackle the pressure of Covid-19 patients," he said while visiting Covid patients at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital today.

DGHS has suggested setting up field hospitals in different districts for patients outside Dhaka.