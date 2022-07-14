27,94,80,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

Health

BSS
14 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

27,94,80,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

BSS
14 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
27,94,80,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

As of 13 July, a total of 27,94,80,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including booster doses, have been administered since the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February, last year.

"A total of 12,97,94,272 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday while 11,97,94,388 received the second dose across the country during the period," according to data issued by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 3,01,63,879 people received the booster doses of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

A total of 3,34,11,464 students aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Of them, 1,73,47,726 students received first dose of vaccines while 1,60,63,738 were immunized with second dose of the jabs, the DGHS sources said.

"Till the date, Bangladesh received over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines... Either the country got the vaccine doses under COVAX facilities or through purchase," they added.

"The government has taken the decision to inoculate children aged between 5 and 12 years with Covid-19 vaccines after approval of the World Health Organization (WHO)... The country has sufficient number of vaccines, which are eligible for the children," the health ministry sources said.

There are 2.20 crore children aged between 5 and 12 in the country, the ministry said, adding: "Registration is mandatory for them through "Surokkha App" for receiving the vaccine."

On November 1, 2021, the vaccination campaign for students, aged between 12 and 17, began at eight centers in Dhaka city. Afterwards, the campaign has been expanded across the country.

Top News

DGHS / Covid-19 Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

12h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

40m | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

3h | Videos
Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

3h | Videos
America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155