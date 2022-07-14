27,94,80,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

As of 13 July, a total of 27,94,80,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including booster doses, have been administered since the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February, last year.

"A total of 12,97,94,272 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday while 11,97,94,388 received the second dose across the country during the period," according to data issued by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 3,01,63,879 people received the booster doses of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

A total of 3,34,11,464 students aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Of them, 1,73,47,726 students received first dose of vaccines while 1,60,63,738 were immunized with second dose of the jabs, the DGHS sources said.

"Till the date, Bangladesh received over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines... Either the country got the vaccine doses under COVAX facilities or through purchase," they added.

"The government has taken the decision to inoculate children aged between 5 and 12 years with Covid-19 vaccines after approval of the World Health Organization (WHO)... The country has sufficient number of vaccines, which are eligible for the children," the health ministry sources said.

There are 2.20 crore children aged between 5 and 12 in the country, the ministry said, adding: "Registration is mandatory for them through "Surokkha App" for receiving the vaccine."

On November 1, 2021, the vaccination campaign for students, aged between 12 and 17, began at eight centers in Dhaka city. Afterwards, the campaign has been expanded across the country.