41 more die of Covid; positivity rate declines further

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 05:11 pm

The positivity rate further declined to 16.95% in the past 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 41 more deaths and 7,264 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

On the contrary to the swelling death figure, the country has been witnessing a declining trend in infections over the week with a 16.95% positivity rate reported today. 

Thirty-three deaths and 8,016 cases were reported on Wednesday.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,744 and the case tally to 18,94,535 in the country.

Of the deaths, 22 were reported from Dhaka, six from Chattogram, five from Rajshahi, three each from Khulna and Rangpur, and two were reported from Sylhet division.  

Also, 11,046 Covid patients came round during the period with the recovery rate of 86.81%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year. 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

