4 more die of Covid in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Besides, 268 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.57%, as the health officials tested 17,072 samples across the country.

The country reported  one death and 275 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,060 and the case tally increased to 15,83,253 in the country.

Among the deceased reported today, three died in the Dhaka and one in Rajshahi division.

Also, 247 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

