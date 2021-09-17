38 more die of Covid-19 in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 38 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am.

Also, 1,907 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The health officials recorded a 6.41% positivity rate and 1.76% death rate in the country.

The country reported 51 deaths and 1,862 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,147 and the case tally increased to 15,40,110 in the country.

In the preceding 24 hours, the health officials tested 29,756 samples across the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 17 died in Dhaka division, eight in Khulna, seven in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Rangpur, and one died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 2,919 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.20% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,474 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,673 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.