3 more die of Covid in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, 257 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.02%, as the health officials tested 25,203 samples across the country.

The country reported four deaths and 297 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,041 and the case tally increased to 15,80,559 in the country.

Each of deceased were reported in the Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

Also, 181 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.76% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.