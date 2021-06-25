242 people infected with Covid-19 in 3 districts

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 02:01 pm

270 patients are undergoing treatment at the Satkhira Medical College Hospital. Of these, 26 are Covid-19 positive and the rest are undergoing treatment with symptoms

Maintaining a cordial relationship between patients and doctors at this tense time of an ongoing pandemic is more important than ever before. FILE PHOTO: MUMIT M

A total of 242 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Satkhira, Noakhali and Bagerhat districts in the last 24 hours. 

In Satkhira, seven more people died with corona symptoms and one died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Besides, 186 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 53 results came positive.

270 patients are undergoing treatment at the Satkhira Medical College Hospital. Of these, 26 are Covid-19 positive and the rest are undergoing treatment with symptoms.

Jayant Kumar, spokesperson of Satkhira Civil Surgeon office, said that in the last 24 hours, eight people died in Satkhira. Seven died of Covid-19 and one died after showing symptoms. They were treated at Sadar Hospital and Medical College Hospital and a private hospital in Satkhira. 

Meanwhile, Noakhali reported two more Covid-19 deaths and 116 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours. 

The rate of new infections is 26.24%. The ongoing lockdown in the fourth phase has been extended for another seven days. Noakhali Municipality, Chaumuhani Municipality, Eklashpur and Mirwarishpur Unions of Begumganj upazila have been added to the lockdown with effect from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the second day of severe lockdown is going on in Bagerhat district. 73 people tested positive for Covid-19 and no death was reported in the last 24 hours in Bagerhat. As a result, the infection rate stood at 46 percent. 829 people are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals and homes.

