2 Covid deaths reported in 24 hours

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 04:50 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangldesh reproted two deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Besides, 191 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.17%, as the health officials tested 16,310 samples across the country.  

The country reported three deaths and 257 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,043 and the case tally increased to 15,80,750 in the country.

Of the deceased, one each reported from the Dhaka and Rangpur division. 

Also, 145 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

