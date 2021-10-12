14 Covid deaths, 543 new cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 06:27 pm

Related News

14 Covid deaths, 543 new cases reported in 24hrs

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 06:27 pm

Bangladesh reported 14 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Besides, 543 more tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded a 2.35% positivity rate after testing 23,155 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported 11 deaths and 599 infections a day ago. 

With the lates addtions, the death toll reached 27,713 and the case tally increased to 15.63 lakh in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, six died in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, two in Khulna, and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions. 

Also, 701 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.55% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,760 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,953 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case