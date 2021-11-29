A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks past a sign indicating to keep the social distancing at Fiumicino Airport, one of the two airports in the world to obtain the 'Biosafety Trust certification' for the correct application of security measures to prevent infections, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Covid-19's Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, has been detected in locations from Australia to Germany and Canada, showing the difficulties of curtailing new strains.

Most infections stem from travelers carrying the disease across borders. Israel, for instance, said a confirmed case who arrived from Malawi rode on a bus from Tel Aviv. Italy's first case traveled around the country for days before testing positive, reports Bloomberg.

The World Health Organisation on Friday designated Omicron a "variant of concern" just days after the variant was first reported.

Many questions remain, including whether Omicron will evade vaccine protection and whether it will cause more serious illness. As scientists race to understand the consequences of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, many countries have already imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of this variant of the Covid-19.

Countries where the Omicron variant has been detected till now:

South Africa

Early samples of PCR tests showed that 90% of 1,100 new cases reported midweek in the South African province that includes Johannesburg were caused by the new variant.

Botswana

At least 19 cases were detected.

UK

At least three confirmed cases linked to travel in South Africa; the BBC reported six cases in Scotland.

Germany

Two cases in travelers who arrived at Munich airport from South Africa, AFP reported, citing regional officials.

Netherlands

13 cases were detected among travelers from South Africa.

Denmark

Two cases in passengers arriving from South Africa.

Belgium

One case.

Israel

One confirmed case and a few suspected ones as of 27 November.

Italy

One case, the person moved around the country before testing positive.

Czech Republic

One case, according to local media.

Hong Kong

Two cases in quarantine hotel.

Australia

Two cases in Australia's New South Wales state. Both carriers had traveled from South Africa.

Canada

Two cases were reported from travelers who had recently traveled from Nigeria.

Austria

One confirmed case in Tyrol from a person arriving from South Africa. Authorities reviewing another 30 suspected cases.

Switzerland

One suspected case from a person who entered around a week ago from South Africa.

France

Eight suspected cases

Portugal

Preliminary tests of 13 cases "strongly" suggest they're all related to the omicron variant. One of the cases involves a person who had a recent trip to South Africa.