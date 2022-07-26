CDC adds Bangladesh, 5 other countries to 'high' risk category for travel

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Bangladesh and five other counties to its "high" risk Level 3 category for travel on Monday (26 July).

The countries that received a Level 3 alert are Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Fiji and two Central American countries -- El Salvador and Honduras, reports CNN.

The CDC advises that you get up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to a Level 3 destination. Being "up to date" means you have had not only the full initial vaccinations but any boosters for which you're eligible.

The Level 3 designation applies to places that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. The level has been marked as the top rung in terms of risk level in April after the CDC overhauled its rating system for assessing Covid-19 risk for travellers.

Level 2 and Level 1 are considered "moderate" and "low" risk, respectively.

Level 4, previously the highest risk category, is now reserved only for special circumstances, such as extremely high case counts, the emergence of a new variant of concern or health care infrastructure collapse. Under the new system, no destinations have been placed at Level 4 so far.

There were more than 120 destinations at Level 3 on 25 July. Level 3 locations account for about half the roughly 235 places monitored by the CDC.

Much of Europe has been stubbornly lodged at Level 3 for months with the summer travel season in full swing. As of 25 July, the following popular European destinations were among those remaining at Level 3: France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom.

Apart from these European countries, there are numerous other destinations around the world that fall under the category including Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey,