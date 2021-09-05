Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 million Sinovac vaccine shots

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
05 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:18 pm

Related News

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 million Sinovac vaccine shots

"The manufacturing unit ... was not inspected and was not approved by Anvisa in the authorisation of emergency use of the mentioned vaccine," the regulator said

Reuters
05 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:18 pm
A signage of Sinovac Biotech Ltd is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the Covid-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. Photo:Reuters
A signage of Sinovac Biotech Ltd is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the Covid-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. Photo:Reuters

Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorised plant, it said in a statement.

Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday by Sao Paulo's Butantan institute, a biomedical centre that has partnered with Sinovac to locally fill and finish the vaccines, that 25 batches, or 12.1 million doses, sent to Brazil had been made in the plant.

"The manufacturing unit ... was not inspected and was not approved by Anvisa in the authorisation of emergency use of the mentioned vaccine," the regulator said.

The ban was "a precautionary measure to avoid exposing the population to possible imminent risk," it added.

Butantan also told Anvisa that another 17 batches, totalling 9 million doses, had been produced in the same plant, and were on their way to Brazil, the regulator said.

During the 90-day ban, Anvisa will seek to inspect the plant, and find out more about the security of the manufacturing process, it said.

During Brazil's vaccine rollout earlier this year, the vast majority of administered vaccines were from Sinovac. More shots from other manufacturers have since come online.

Brazil on Saturday reported 21,804 new coronavirus cases, and 692 Covid-19 deaths.

Top News / World+Biz

Brazil / Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

3d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

3d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

3d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places