Brazil's orange output to hit over 30-year low on disease, weather

World+Biz

Reuters
11 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:25 am

Related News

Brazil's orange output to hit over 30-year low on disease, weather

Brazil's main orange producing areas in the states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais are set to harvest 232.38 million 40.8-kg boxes this year, down 24.36% from the previous cycle

Reuters
11 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:25 am
Workers harvest oranges on a farm in Limeira January 13, 2012. Photo: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo
Workers harvest oranges on a farm in Limeira January 13, 2012. Photo: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo

Brazil's orange production is expected to hit its lowest level in more than three decades in 2024/25, research centre Fundecitrus said on Friday, as farmers grapple with adverse climate conditions and a citrus disease known as greening.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Brazil is the world's largest producer and exporter of orange juice, whose global stocks have been hovering around historic lows after four consecutive seasons of small crops in the South American country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Orange juice prices were pushed to near record highs last year on the reduced stocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

Brazil's main orange producing areas in the states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais are set to harvest 232.38 million 40.8-kg boxes this year, Fundecitrus said, down 24.36% from the previous cycle.

That would be the lowest since 1988/89, when production stood at 214 million boxes, according to figures compiled both by Fundecitrus and orange juice exporters association CitrusBR.

KEY QUOTES

"The number surprised us. Climate effects have strongly affected the industry," Fundecitrus head Juliano Ayres said at an event.

"For citrus production to remain competitive we must defeat greening - and we will," he added, referring to the disease, which results in stunted fruit. It's caused by bacteria carried in psyllids, or jumping plant lice.

Brazil / orange juice / Orange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos
US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

57m | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

1d | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1d | Videos