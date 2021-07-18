All adults in Britain offered a Covid-19 shot ahead of Monday reopening

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
18 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 10:51 am

Related News

All adults in Britain offered a Covid-19 shot ahead of Monday reopening

Johnson argues that the vaccine rollout has substantially weakened the link between Covid cases and deaths

Reuters
18 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 10:51 am
People queue outside a vaccination centre for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Centre, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People queue outside a vaccination centre for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Centre, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Every adult in the United Kingdom has been offered a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Sunday, ahead of the end of legal restrictions in England on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's target was for every adult who wanted to a shot to be able to get one by July 19.

So far, 87.8% of adults have received a first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, with the government also meeting a target to give two-thirds of adults two doses of vaccine by Monday.

Johnson is proceeding with the full re-opening of the economy despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant. New infections are running at their highest level since January.

Some scientists have expressed concern about the re-opening given the high case rates, the substantial proportion of the population which is not yet fully vaccinated and the projected increases in hospitalisations and deaths.

Johnson's health minister, Sajid Javid, on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating.

Johnson argues that the vaccine rollout has substantially weakened the link between Covid cases and deaths, and that summer is the best time to reopen the economy since pressures on the health service are lower

"Thank you again to everyone coming forward, and to those helping others to get jabbed. You are the reason we are able to cautiously ease restrictions next week, and return closer towards normal life," Johnson said in a statement.

World+Biz

Covid -19 / Britain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners