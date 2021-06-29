With 37,566 new cases, India records another drop in daily Covid-19 tally; death toll close to 400,000

India on Tuesday reported 37, 566 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, while 907 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry. The new additions to the country's Covid-19 tally are lower than that reported on Monday when 46,148 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours. The number of fatalities fell in 24 hours since 979 died due to Covid-19 on Monday, according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am.

The Covid-19 tally of the country now stands at 30,316,897 and the death toll has reached 397,637, the update by the ministry showed.

The number of recoveries reported in the last 24 hours amounted to 56,994. On Monday, the number of patients who recovered from the disease was 58,578. The recovery rate of the country is at 96.80 per cent.

The active caseload of the country declined to 552,659 after Tuesday's inputs. Active cases in India account for 1.82 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate of the country is also on a steady decline as it now stands at 2.74 per cent, below five per cent, the health ministry's data showed.

The daily positivity rate, which was less than five per cent for 21 consecutive days and was 2.94 per cent on Monday, followed the downward trend on Tuesday as and stood at 2.12 per cent, as per the data.

The health ministry also claimed on Monday the country's testing capacity has been further ramped up. Till date, more than 400 million tests have been done to detect the viral disease in the country, as of Tuesday, according to data.

The country on Monday achieved a milestone in the vaccination drive against Covid-19 as it overtook the US in terms of the total number of vaccine doses administered to date. More than 320 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the world's largest vaccination drive began on January 16.