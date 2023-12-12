Global trade to drop 5% this year amid geopolitical headwinds

Bloomberg Special

Bloomberg
12 December, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 11:05 am

Related News

Global trade to drop 5% this year amid geopolitical headwinds

A number of big banks expect global growth to slow further in 2024, squeezed by elevated interest rates, higher energy prices and uncertainties in the world's two largest economies, although they see less chances of a recession

Bloomberg
12 December, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Containers are seen on the Maersk&#039;s Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world&#039;s largest container ships, as it sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, as it sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

Global trade will decline in 2023 by about 5% from last year's record as high borrowing costs weigh on economies, US-China tensions redirect supply chains and more policies restricting cross-border commerce emerge, a UN agency said.

The value of goods and services trade will reach $30.7 trillion compared with $32.2 trillion in 2022, according to the Geneva-based United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. A $2 trillion, or 8%, slump in merchandise trade is the main reason. Services trade this year will increase by $500 billion, or about 7%, from a year ago, UNCTAD said in a report Monday.

Lower costs for goods affected by high inflation a year ago is also a reason for the decline. "Even though the value of traded goods decreased in 2023, the slightly positive trend in the volume of international trade suggests a resilient global demand for imported products," the report said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

UNCTAD noted how countries aligned geopolitically are trading more with each other while those in disagreement are trading less bilaterally. That divergence among several issues clouding the outlook for next year, the agency said.

"The forecast for global trade remains highly uncertain and generally pessimistic," the report said. "While certain economic indicators hint at potential improvements, persistent geopolitical tensions, high levels of debt, and widespread economic fragility are anticipated to exert negative influences on global trade patterns."

Global economy may avoid recession in 2024

A number of big banks expect global growth to slow further in 2024, squeezed by elevated interest rates, higher energy prices and uncertainties in the world's two largest economies, although they see less chances of a recession.

The global economy is forecast to grow 2.9% this year, a Reuters poll of economists showed, and is expected to slow to 2.6% for the coming year.

While the global economy may avoid a recession, Europe and the United Kingdom may still see its milder form, according to the poll.

A soft landing for the United States is still on the cards, although uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path clouds the outlook. China's growth is expected to weaken, as global companies look for alternative locations to reduce their reliance on the country for services such as manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by a special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

global trade / geopolitical tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

4h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

4h | Panorama
How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

1h | TBS Economy
Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

17h | TBS SPORTS
How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

14h | TBS Economy