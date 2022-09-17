Your democracy is for you to develop: Doraiswami

Bangladesh

UNB
17 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 05:35 pm

Your democracy is for you to develop: Doraiswami

UNB
17 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said they want the Bangladeshi people to be "happy, prosperous and successful" in the development of their democracy.

"So, your democracy is for you (Bangladeshi people) to develop," he told reporters in Savar on Saturday.

The Indian diplomat said he is not here to say that they will support this person or that person.

Doraiswami visited the National Martyrs' Memorial and paid tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Liberation War of 1971.

He observed one-minute silence in honor of the brave martyrs and signed the visitors' book there after placing the wreath.

The diplomat said India's relationship with Bangladesh is now stronger with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India.

He said the people of Bangladesh are very good-hearted people. "As a result, I have performed my duties well in this country so far."

Doraiswami, who has been appointed as High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, is scheduled to leave here on Sunday.

Earlier at a farewell reception on Thursday evening, Doraiswami said the Bangladesh-India relationship train is the "finest train" and that train must keep moving to do more great things together.

Doraiswami said the people of Bangladesh and India are connected by souls and hearts; and it is more than blood relations. "We always have faith in that connection."



