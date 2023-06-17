Yoga session arranged in Ctg ahead of Yoga Day

The office of the Assistant High Commissioner of India in Chattogram, Bangladesh organised a yoga session at the Navy Convention Hall in Tiger Pass, Chattogram on Saturday ahead of the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The programme highlighted the myriad of physical and mental health benefits that yoga offers. It helps alleviate mental anxiety, eliminates fatigue, and promotes a feeling of rejuvenation. Additionally, regular yoga exercises can help maintain youthfulness and act as a protective measure against various diseases.

The yoga session was conducted by the Chief Instructor of Quantum Foundation Ahmed Sharif. During the 1.5-hour session, in addition to providing yoga training, he emphasised the significance and advantages of practising yoga.

The session drew attendees from Asian University for Women, Frobel Academy, Chittagong Grammar School, as well as representatives from political and journalistic communities.

In his welcome speech, Shri Udot Jha, assistant high commissioner (acting) of India in Chattogram, said, "India introduced yoga as a precious gift to the world. It has now gained popularity worldwide."

He underscored how yoga plays a significant role in promoting physical and mental well-being.

The 9th International Day of Yoga is set to be observed globally on 21 June.

Shri Manish Singh, an official working at the office of the Assistant High Commissioner of India in Chattogram, expressed his gratitude to all the participants who attended the session.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, member of parliament representing reserved women seat-6 from Chattogram Khadizatul Anwar Soni, BSRM Managing Director Aameir Alihussain, Clifton Group Chief Executive Officer M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, security analyst Major (Retd) Emdadul Islam, former member of parliament and business leader Mahfuzul Hoque Shah, among others, attended the programme.