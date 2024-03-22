Work underway to convert post office into employment hub: Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak today (22 March) said that work is underway to transform the post office (Dak Ghor) into a massive employment hub for the youth through multidimensional service enhancement and smart service delivery under PPP.

"Smart service points have already been introduced at Koira in Khulna, and four more post offices will be converted into smart service points this month. A total of 500 more post offices will be converted into smart service points next month," he said in an inauguration program of 'GPO Bhaban' Barishal, built at a cost of Tk16 crore as chief guest.

He said 8,500 post offices in the country will be converted into smart service points gradually.

Palak said that the era of exchanging letters at the personal level is over due to the effect of digitization, but the post office will be the most reliable service organization for transporting goods.

If the post office can be converted from mail delivery service to service delivery service, the institution will be able to make a great contribution to the country's economy, he hoped.

The state minister promised to increase the number of night post office services in Barishal.

Deputy Commissioner of Barishal Shahidul Islam presided over the function, while Director General of Postal Department Tarun Kanti Sikder and Post Master General of South Khulna Shamsul Alam spoke on the occasion.