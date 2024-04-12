Indian voters want jobs, price reduction; cheer new Hindu temple, survey shows

South Asia

Reuters
12 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 01:53 pm

Related News

Indian voters want jobs, price reduction; cheer new Hindu temple, survey shows

Nearly two-thirds, or 62% of those surveyed, said finding jobs had become more difficult in the last five years, Modi's second term as prime minister

Reuters
12 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 01:53 pm
FILE PHOTO: India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Unemployment and inflation are the main concerns of Indian voters but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership, his party's Hindu nationalist agenda and India's rising global stature will likely help his re-election bid, a survey shows.

The findings illustrate that benefits of India's world beating growth are starkly different for its 1.4 billion people as creation of jobs, despite Modi's domestic manufacturing push over the last 10 years, is still a challenge.

India starts voting in a seven-phase general election on April 19 that Modi is expected to win easily. Votes will be counted on June 4.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Unemployment was the primary concern of 27% of the 10,000 voters surveyed by Lokniti-CSDS across 19 of India's 28 states, with the price rise coming second at 23%, the Hindu newspaper said.

Nearly two-thirds, or 62% of those surveyed, said finding jobs had become more difficult in the last five years, Modi's second term as prime minister.

Although 22% said "the most liked action" of Modi's government was the construction of a grand Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram on a site that was contested by minority Muslims, only 8% said it was their primary concern.

India is the world's fastest growing major economy and its fifth-largest but unemployment and inflation have been nagging its rise.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in 2022/23, from 4.9% in 2013/14 just before Modi swept to power, and nearly 16% of urban youth in the 15-29 years age group remained unemployed in 2022/23 due to poor skills and a lack of quality jobs, official data shows.

Modi supervised the consecration of the Ram temple in January, a move increasingly used by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in its poll campaign to highlight the completion of a long-standing Hindu demand.

At least 48% respondents said the temple will consolidate a Hindu identity, but a huge majority (79%) said India belongs to citizens of all religions equally, not just Hindus.

Voters were also drawn by the growing international courtship of India, with highly publicised events such as India's presidency of the G20 bloc last year, and New Delhi hosting the G20 leaders in September.

About 8% of the survey's respondents said they liked the government's push to create a better international image of India.

Top News / World+Biz

India election / Employment / Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

17h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS

The Eid we lost, the Eid we gained: Embraces in graveyards

22h | Features
Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

2d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

18h | Videos
How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

1d | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

3d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

3d | Videos