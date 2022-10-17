Work together to save Bangladesh from possible famine, food crisis: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to work together in growing more food bringing every inch of land under cultivation to protect Bangladesh from the possible global famine or food crisis against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I again request you all not to waste food and increase food production. Bring every inch of land under cultivation. Protect Bangladesh from possible famine and food deficit-like situations. I believe it is definitely possible with efforts from all," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a function marking World Food Day 2022, organised by the Agriculture Ministry at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Joining virtually the programme from her official Ganabhaban residence, she also said the international organisations have forecasted that the world is going to face famine and food crisis in the days to come.

"We all have to be alert from now on as no food deficit is seen in our country. ---there are a lot of lands of the government and private orginsations. Cultivate food grains whatever you can including vegetables, fruits and others utilising every inch of abandoned lands," she said.

The prime minister said if all the people have attention on producing food, Bangladesh would not face any food crisis, although the world might be hit hard by famine.

In that case, she said Bangladesh would be able to extend its helping hands to the possible famine-hit countries by giving food assistance.

The premier reminded all that the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the food supply chain and transportation system that is skyrocketing the prices of food globally.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and Chairman of the Agriculture Ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee, and former agriculture minister Begum Matia Chowdhury addressed the function.

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam gave the address of welcome.

A video documentary on the World Food Day and the government's efforts for the development of the agriculture sector was screened at the function.

World Food Day 2022 was observed on Sunday in the country as elsewhere in the world.

This year's theme of the day was "Kauke Poshchatey Rekhey Noy-Valo Uthpadoney Uttom Pushti, Surokkhito Poribesh Abong Unnoto Jibon".