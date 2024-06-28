Jalalabad Gas, BRAC Bank, bKash sign tripartite agreement for online prepaid gas bill payment

28 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank PLC, Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Ltd and bKash Limited have signed an agreement to facilitate online prepaid gas bill collection through bKash. 

Under the tripartite agreement, the valued domestic prepaid customers of Sylhet City Corporation, Sylhet Sadar, and its adjacent area of Jalalabad Gas will be able to pay their gas bill through the bKash App, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank will act as the settlement bank for bill collection. The agreement will greatly benefit the valued prepaid customers of Jalalabad Gas, as they can pay their utility bills from anywhere, anytime. The customers enjoy an easy and hassle-free experience as they do not have to go anywhere to pay gas bills.

BRAC Bank and Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Ltd are also working to provide hassle-free gas bill payment services for customers through the bank's online channels, such as Astha App, UCP, Payment Gateway, Agent Banking, Employee Banking, and CORPnet.

Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Head, Distribution Network of BRAC Bank; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Limited; and Jitendra Kumar Das (Company Secretary), Current Charge of Jalalabad Gas, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a hotel in Sylhet on 25 June.

From BRAC Bank, AKM Tareq, Senior Zonal Head, North, Distribution Network; Mahabubur Rashid, Unit Head, Deposit Mobilization, Distribution Network; Rezaur Rahman, Regional Head, Sylhet, were present.

From bKash Limited, S M Belal Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Commercial; Ahmed Rubayet, Deputy General Manager, Commercial, Tanvir Khan Majlish, Regional Manager, Distribution & Retail Business, were present

From Jalalabad Gas, Md Atiqur Rahman, Managing Director; and senior officials were present.

