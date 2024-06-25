Remittances through bKash multiplies Eid joy

25 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
25 June, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Like previous years during Eid, Bangladeshi expatriates across the world have sent additional amount of remittances directly to their loved ones' bKash accounts back home.

Expatriates have been legally sending remittances through bKash accounts using e-wallet or agent point of Money Transfer Organizations (MTOs) partnered with bKash, reads a press release.

Compared to last year, 66% growth was observed in the inflow of remittances through bKash, which has also contributed to the rise of foreign exchange reserve of the country ahead of Eid.

Meanwhile, the relatives of expatriates are receiving the full amount with the government incentive of Tk25 per Tk1,000 instantly. Besides, they can cash out the remittance at reduced cost from 2,700 ATM booths of different banks across the country. The cost of remittance cash out for the relatives of expatriates is only Tk7 per Tk1,000.

Besides, cash out from bKash's agent points become more affordable because customers now can cash out up to Tk 50,000 from two 'Priyo Agent' of bKash at Tk14.90 charge per Tk1,000. They can enjoy the cashout facility from about 3,79,000 agent points spread across the country.

The remittance service of bKash has been getting popular and gaining trust among the senders and receivers as they can instantly transact the hard-earned money in a secure, convenient and easy way.

At present, expatriates can directly send remittances to their loved ones' bKash account legally from over hundred countries through more than 100 money transfer organizations (MTOs) around the world that get settled at top commercial banks in the country.

With that money, they can make various types of payment, pay utility bills, send money, recharge mobile, pay educational or government fees, give zakat-fitrah, donate etc.

