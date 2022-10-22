Why bus owners enforced the strike is not our concern: Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
22 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 04:29 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said why the bus owners have enforced strike in Khulna is not the government's concern.

"As far as I know, the bus owners have some demands which are the reasons behind the strike, though I'm not sure about that," said the minister while replying to reporters after attending the Annual General Meeting of BSC Women's Network at Dhaka's BIAM Foundation Saturday (22 October).  

Rejecting the allegations that some BNP activists were arrested over BNP's divisional rally, he said no one was arrested centering the rally.   
 
"Those who were arrested by police had arrest warrants issued against them. Those who were involved in vandalism are being brought to book," he said. 

Replying to a question on whether BNP activists are facing obstacles, the home minister said police did not obstruct anyone and there is no information on any untoward incident centering the BNP rally. 
 
Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the party's divisional rally in Khulna city today, as part of their scheduled programme, defying various obstacles and transport strike.   
 
The rally, organised by Khulna city unit of BNP, formally began on the Sonali Bank premises around 11:30am, two and half hours earlier than the scheduled time, with recitation from the Holy Quran.  
 
Police and other security officials have been deployed around the rally venue and at different points of the city to prevent any untoward incident.  
 
Responding to another question about sending some police personnel on early retirement, the minister said "It's a regular process and the Police Headquarters has made a list of those against whom there's specific information, and they are being sent on early retirement."  
 
Three police officers, of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), have been sent on compulsory retirement.  
 
The Public Security Division under the Home Ministry has already issued three separate notifications in this regard signed by its senior Secretary Md Akhtar Hossain on October 18. 
 

