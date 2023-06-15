Waste-to-energy plant being built in Aminbazar at a cost of $300 million

A waste-to-energy plant is going to be built at the Aminbazar landfill in Dhaka at a cost of about $300 million.

"People's incomes have increased in view of the massive economic development in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam said while presiding over the foundation stone laying ceremony of "Waste to Power Plant" of Aminbazar Landfill by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting room of the Local Government Department.

The minister said, "As incomes rise, people's consumption increases. As a result, everywhere from villages to cities, waste generation has increased manifold. If this increased waste cannot be disposed of, the country's overall environment will be destroyed.

"That is why, under the leadership of the local government department, necessary initiatives have been taken to dispose of the waste generated from households by producing electricity from it, which is a landmark achievement for Bangladesh."

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the construction of this plant next month.

According to the local government minister, a decision has been taken to dispose of the waste through power generation following the incineration system so that the environment remains beautiful and clean.

Stating that a power generation plant will be constructed from this waste in Dhaka's Aminbazar landfill, he said 42.5 megawatts of electricity will be produced from 3,000 tonnes of mixed waste per day.

Mentioning that China Machinery Engineering Corporation will be involved in this incineration plant for power generation as a sponsor, he said if this project is implemented within the next 24 months, Bangladesh Power Development Board will purchase the electricity produced for up to 25 years. The minister said that the total cost of this project is $300 million.

Referring to a completely new concept and experience for Bangladesh from waste to electricity, he said that there is no alternative to such a project for sustainable development.

"Through this project we will be able to dispose of our waste as well as we will be able to generate much needed energy like electricity which will meet some of our increasing electricity deman," said the minister.

At that time, the local government minister said that the target of electricity generation from this project has been set in October 2025.

Nasrul Hamid, state minister of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said that this project will strengthen our power sector as it is implemented through full foreign investment.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam thanked the local government minister for all his cooperation in the implementation of this project and said that if this project is implemented, Dhaka North City Corporation will be able to provide better services to its citizens.