US Under Secretary Nuland arrives in Dhaka eying to strengthen ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 06:25 pm

US Under Secretary Nuland arrives in Dhaka eying to strengthen ties

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has arrived in Dhaka as part of a five-day visit to Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka eying to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific nations.

Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen welcomed Nuland at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 05:10pm this evening.

Accompanied by an interagency delegation, Victoria Nuland is here to underscore US commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners during her five-day tour, according to the US State Department.

She is supposed to hold partnership dialogues in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.  

On each stop, Under Secretary Nuland and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

US Under Secretary Nuland

