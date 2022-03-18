US Under Secretary Nuland due Saturday to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific nations

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to three South Asian countries including Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka from 19-23 March.

Accompanied by an interagency delegation, Victoria Nuland will emphasise US commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners during his five-day tour, according to the US State Department.

He is supposed to hold partnership dialogues in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

On each stop, Under Secretary Nuland and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.