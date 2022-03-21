Vaccine assistance strengthens Bangladesh-USA relations: Maleque

Bangladesh

BSS
21 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:42 pm

Related News

Vaccine assistance strengthens Bangladesh-USA relations: Maleque

BSS
21 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:42 pm
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said relation between Bangladesh and US has become stronger as the latter country has provided Bangladesh 61 million vaccines to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

"The US has stood by Bangladesh through providing medical equipment alongside vaccine donation when the country was struggling to handle Coronavirus disease," he made the comments while visiting vaccine assistance activities provided by the US at Kurmitola General Hospital in the city, an official release said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

United States (US) Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Senior Secretary Lokman Hossain Mian, Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.

The health minister said when vaccine scarcity were seen across the world, US has sent Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Top News / Health / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

health minister Zahid Maleque / US Under Secretary Nuland / Covid-19 Vaccine donation / Pfizer / Moderna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

8h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

10m | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

15m | Videos
Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

20m | Videos
Barca thrash Real Madrid

Barca thrash Real Madrid

20m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh