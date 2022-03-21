Vaccine assistance strengthens Bangladesh-USA relations: Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said relation between Bangladesh and US has become stronger as the latter country has provided Bangladesh 61 million vaccines to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

"The US has stood by Bangladesh through providing medical equipment alongside vaccine donation when the country was struggling to handle Coronavirus disease," he made the comments while visiting vaccine assistance activities provided by the US at Kurmitola General Hospital in the city, an official release said.

Photo: Collected

United States (US) Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Senior Secretary Lokman Hossain Mian, Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.

The health minister said when vaccine scarcity were seen across the world, US has sent Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh to combat the spread of the deadly virus.