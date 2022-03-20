RAB is facing difficulties in its operations due to sanctions, Momen tells Nuland 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is facing difficulties in its operations due to the US sanction, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen tells visiting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

During a meeting today, Momen also expressed concern that this might encourage radical elements in the country and might deteriorate law and order and create regional instability.

"At that time the US trained them, and the organization was being compared with the FBI. Till now, Bangladesh's success in curbing terrorism and transnational crimes are largely attributed to the RAB," he noted.

He strongly urged the US government to reconsider the sanctions.

Under Secretary Nuland expressed the US's willingness to engage with Bangladesh on human rights and labour issues, with the view to collectively bring improvements in some areas.

She also proposed that the US can help Bangladesh, like some other development partners, in further reexamining the Digital Security Act.

US Under Secretary Nuland is visiting Bangladesh as the leader of the US delegation in the 8th US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue held today (20 March).

During the discussion, Foreign Minister Momen expressed satisfaction about the successful holding of the Partnership Dialogue, which is the first one after a long two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Referring to his upcoming bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 4 April in Washington DC on the very day of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, Momen expressed optimism that the two countries need to have closer relations for next 50 years.

US Under Secretary Nuland also expressed expectation that the upcoming meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State would be a fruitful one.

She elaborated her government position on the Ukraine issue.

In response, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen underscored that Bangladesh is always wants peace, and noted that the conflict is needed to be resolved through negotiations.

He further stated that peace brings stability, which is important for Bangladesh as we have a large number of expatriate workers working abroad.

He added that, in this interdependent world, war and conflict would cause problem for all, including the US, the EU and the Middle East.

He specially emphasized on the possible US investment in the ICT and pharmaceutical sectors, depicting the large number of young IT freelancers Bangladesh has.

"This might be a win-win situation if the US invest in this sector," he added.