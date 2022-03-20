Dhaka has high expectation from Biden administration: FS Momen

Bangladesh has high expectations from the Biden administration in terms of building a comprehensive partnership, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen Sunday (20 March).

"Bangladesh will remain keen in this regard, with the view to working closely with the US in our journey together towards peace and prosperity," he said.

He made the remark at a joint press briefing with visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland after emerging from the 8th partnership dialogue at state guest house Padma here.

The foreign secretary said, this partnership dialogue is indeed the first one with the Biden administration, and also the first among a series of dialogues scheduled in coming months.

"Thus, Bangladesh is considering today's discussion as the beginning of a rejuvenated robust engagement with our US friends," he said.

He said Dhaka has raised deep concern about the recent US treasury sanctions imposed on RAB and related individuals, and not only explained how this might affect the efforts of Bangladesh government to combat terrorism and transnational crimes, but also elaborated our government has been addressing the challenges.

"We look forward to continuing our discussion in this regard," he added.

Masud said Dhaka also explained its position on issues like democratic practices, media freedom, labour rights and religious harmony.

The two sides also had in depth discussion on ways and means of enhancing trade and investment, and possible cooperation in Blue Economy, he added.

"We had a frank, elaborate and a quite fruitful discussion today on the whole gamut of the bilateral relations between our two countries, encompassing political, economic and security domains," Masud Bin Momen said.

The foreign secretary said this year's partnership dialogue is especially significant as the two countries would be soon celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"We have also exchanged views on areas of yet untapped potentials like exchange of high-level visits, investment, trade facilitation, connectivity, stronger defence and security cooperation, etc.," he said.

The two sides, he said, exchanged views on Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), and also shared perspectives on national, regional and global security and geo-political scenario.

Later, elaborating the discussion a foreign ministry statement said, foreign secretary Masud underscored the need for having economic component in the IPS, in response of which the US side informed that an economic framework of the IPS would be released soon.

The Bangladesh delegation also raised the issue of the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, the convicted killer the Father of the Nation, said the statement.

Both sides also exchanged ideas on important issues of bilateral, regional, and global interest and concern, including the current situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Palestine.

The Bangladesh side deeply appreciated the strong political and humanitarian support of the US on the Rohingya issue, and underscored Bangladesh's priority on the repatriation of the displaced Rohingysa as soon as possible.

Masud suggested that the recently concluded MoU between Bangladesh and UNHCR on Bhasan Char should pave the way for US humanitarian assistance in Bhasan Char.

Nuland assured of the US's continued political and humanitarian support for the Rohingya crisis.

Both sides also discussed on strengthening economic ties, including through the upcoming visit to Bangladesh of the US-Bangladesh Business Council in April 2022.

The foreign secretary also called upon the US side to consider restoring GSP facilities for Bangladeshi RMG exports, and also requested US support for the trade facilitation proposals for graduating LDCs in the auspices of the WTO.

The 9th round of Bangladesh US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue will take place in Washington DC next year.